Ex-Manchester United midfielder priced at around £13 million attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund – Reports 

Former Manchester United star and Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has reportedly drawn interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Sabitzer, 29, has emerged as a potential outgoing as he is not reportedly in Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel's plans next season. He spent six months out on loan at Old Trafford last term with the hopes of impressing Erik ten Hag. However, he failed to make a case for a permanent move to the Red Devils during the 2022-23 season.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, the Admira Wacker youth product scored three goals and provided one assist for Manchester United past season. He started nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions at the club, racking up 1041 minutes of action along the way.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund have expressed a real interest in luring Sabitzer away from the Allianz Arena this summer. They are expected to face competition from a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs for the player's services.

Sabitzer, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, is currently priced at around £13 million by Bayern Munich. He could decide to seal a permanent move away to guarantee first-team minutes elsewhere.

So far, the 71-cap Austria international has netted two goals and laid out as many assists in 54 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich. Prior to his £14 million transfer, he registered 52 goals and 42 assists in 229 overall appearances for former club RB Leipzig.

Should the former Manchester United man join Dortmund soon, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would provide solid competition to Lukas Nmecha, Julian Brandt and Marco Reus in their midfield.

Manchester United aiming to start upcoming season with a new-look midfield department

Manchester United are believed to be keen to better their third-placed finish in the Premier League last season in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. To achieve their goal, they are currently in the process of injecting new blood and discarding some deadwood this summer.

So far this summer, the Red Devils have signed Mason Mount in a deal worth up to £60 million from Chelsea. They are expected to field a midfield trio of the ex-Blues man, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes next season.

On the other hand, Manchester United are reportedly interested in offloading Scott McTominay and Fred. While the former has been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United, the latter has attracted interest from Fulham. They have already sold academy graduate Zidane Iqbal to Eredivisie team Utrecht for over £850,000 this summer.