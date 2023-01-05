Ex-Manchester United star close to completing surprise move to Bayern Munich: Reports

Former Manchester United workhorse Daley Blind is on his way to Germany to complete a shock transfer to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Blind had a four-year stint with Manchester United before returning to boyhood club Ajax in 2018. However, he has been without a club since agreeing to terminate his contract with the Eredivisie giants last month.

It appears, though, that the Netherlands international has found a new home just days after leaving Ajax. According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich are on the verge of signing him on a free transfer.

Blind was reportedly spotted boarding a flight to Germany in the early hours of Thursday, January 5. He is scheduled to undergo a medical with the Bavarians imminently before finalizing the transfer.

As per the report, the 32-year-old will put pen to paper on a contract that will see him stay at Bayern Munich until the end of the season. There will also be an option to extend the deal by another year.

If everything goes according to plan, Blind will travel for an extensive training camp with Julian Nagelsmann's side on Friday, January 6. The German champions are currently preparing for the restart of the Bundesliga later this month.

Bayern Munich have been forced to act in the market after Lucas Hernandez suffered an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Frenchman is not expected to return to action until September.

While the Bundesliga giants decided to bring in someone to provide cover for Hernandez, they were unwilling to fork out a significant amount of money. They have opted to rope in Blind on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic's relationship with Blind's agent Kees Vos has reportedly facilitated the move. Vos initially alerted the German club about the player's availability last month, while the deal gained momentum after Christmas.

How did Bayern Munich-bound Blind fare for Manchester United?

Manchester United signed Blind from Ajax for an initial sum of €17.5 million in the summer of 2014. Louis van Gaal, who was in charge of the Netherlands for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, notably brought him to Old Trafford.

Blind went on to make 141 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. He scored six goals and provided 10 assists for his teammates in those matches.

The Dutchman helped Manchester United win four trophies, including the UEFA Europa League, during his spell in England. He then returned to Ajax in 2018.

