Ex-Manchester United star David de Gea rejects chance to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan - Reports

Former Manchester United star David de Gea has reportedly turned down the opportunity to replace Andre Onana at Inter Milan.

According to Daily Record, the Cameroonian goalkeeper is set to arrive at Old Trafford after a €57.5 million fee (including add-ons) was agreed with Inter. De Gea, meanwhile, was released by the club as a free agent earlier this month.

The Spanish custodian wants an after-tax salary of €10 million wherever he goes next. Inter were reportedly offering him half the amount, which was turned down by the player.

De Gea was the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper for the entirety of his 12-year stay in Manchester. He made 545 appearances for the club across competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets — the most in the club's decorated history.

A move to Saudi Arabia is also thought to be a possibility. The Saudi Pro League clubs have flexed their financial muscles this summer by signing big-name players on lucrative contracts.

De Gea signed a lucrative initial four-year contract with the Red Devils in September 2019. It saw him earn over €60 million (including signing fees and bonuses) during the duration of the deal.

Onana (27), meanwhile, is believed to have signed a five-year deal with Manchester United worth €7 million in annual wages. According to Italian outlet Sportmediaset (h/t fcinternews.it), this figure also includes bonuses.

Pundit unhappy with Manchester United's treatment of David de Gea situation

Ben Foster feels Manchester United did not treat David de Gea's situation with respect in recent months.

According to the Athletic, De Gea signed a new deal to extend his stay at the club earlier this summer. But the Red Devils backed out and offered him a further reduction on his previous £375,000 a week (€€433,400) salary.

Foster recently told CaughtOffside:

"I didn’t like the manner in which David de Gea left, I really didn’t. Considering what David has done for Manchester United over the years he deserved more respect. Football is cutthroat. Sometimes you get players who will angle for more money or a bigger contract. And then the fans pile in and give them dog’s abuse."

The Wrexham goalkeeper added:

"But with de Gea he’s given Manchester United over ten years of service and has won the Player of the Year multiple times. He’s been incredible and the way they dealt with his exit was disappointing."

De Gea won eight trophies with the Red Devils, including the 2012-13 Premier League title. He also won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Award four times — a record he shares at the club with Cristiano Ronaldo.