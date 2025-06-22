Ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba set to join Ligue 1 club after long absence from football: Reports

Former Manchester United man Paul Pogba is set for a return to professional football after reportedly agreeing a deal to join AS Monaco. The Frenchman has been out of action since August 2023, having been handed a ban for doping at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Journalist Sebastien Denis has reported exclusively that Pogba has reached an agreement to join the Ligue 1 outfit as a free agent. The 32-year-old midfielder will sign a deal until 2027 and team up with the French outfit after making a significant financial effort to seal the deal.

Paul Pogba has been without a club since 2024, having seen his contract get terminated by Juventus despite receiving a reduced doping ban following an appeal. The former Manchester United man has since been without a club despite being eligible to play since March 2025. He was linked with a number of sides, many of them in the MLS and Saudi Arabia, before deciding to return to France.

A FIFA World Cup winner with the French national team, Pogba has never played professional club football in his home country and is set to rectify that. He will join a Monaco side that finished third in Ligue 1 in the 2024-25 season behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Marseille. The experienced midfielder will feature in the UEFA Champions League with his new side next season after they secured qualification for the competition.

Pogba has not played regular football since leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2022, with injuries crippling him in his first season back at Juventus. The midfielder has been training in the USA this summer and will travel back to France to resume training with Adi Hutter's side once their pre-season camp opens.

Manchester United eyeing move for former Juventus star: Reports

Manchester United are looking to make a move to sign former Juventus star Moise Kean this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils have made no secret of their pursuit of a striker as they look to improve on a very poor 2024-25 campaign.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via The People's Person) that Fiorentina striker Kean has come on the radar of Ruben Amorim's side, with the striker also wanted in Saudi Arabia. Al-Qadsiah have made an offer for the Italy international, but Manchester United are weighing up the possibility of landing the striker, as well.

Moise Kean enjoyed a fine season in Italy, scoring 25 goals in 38 starts across all competitions for La Viola. He has a release clause of only €52 million, much lower than the Red Devils would have to pay for any of their other striker targets in this window.

