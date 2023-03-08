Ex-PSG boss 'ready to accept' Tottenham Hotspur offer if Antonio Conte leaves the club: Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to accept Tottenham Hotspur's offer if Antonio Conte leaves in the summer. The Argentine has been out of management since being sacked by the Parisians last summer.

Pochettino led PSG to the Ligue 1 title but the French giants' UEFA Champions League last 16 collapse led to his departure from the Parc des Princes. He has bided his time and awaits the right job offer.

Speculation is growing over Conte's future at Tottenham as his contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of the season. Moans and groans are being heard among Spurs supporters amid a frustrating campaign under the Italian.

They sit fourth in the league but are not playing the most attractive style of football. Moreover, they made a disappointing exit from the FA Cup in the 5th Round to EFL Championship side Sheffield United.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Mauricio Pochettino and his backroom staff left a message for the Spurs players at the training ground before they left Mauricio Pochettino and his backroom staff left a message for the Spurs players at the training ground before they left https://t.co/r4AD2sUSWO

According to the Times, if Conte opts to leave Tottenham when his contract expires, Pochettino will be open to replacing him. It could see the Argentine reunited with the Lilywhites after previously enjoying five impressive years in north London previously.

Pochettino coached Spurs from 2014 to 2019, taking them to the 2019 Champions League final. He boasts a record of 160 wins in 293 games while at the helm. He worked particularly well with Tottenham's frontman Harry Kane, who scored 169 goals in 242 games under the Argentine.

Spurs fans would be keen for Pochettino to return given the attacking philosophy he implemented during his time with the club. Alongside this, they are eager to keep hold of Kane and he may be enticed by a reunion with his former coach.

Tottenham eyed PSG's Christophe Galtier before appointing Conte in 2021

PSG boss Galtier was seemingly on Spurs' radar.

Conte succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham boss in November 2021 with his side sitting ninth in the Premier League. They seemed heavily likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. However, the Italian oversaw an impressive campaign and they pipped north London rivals Arsenal to fourth spot.

However, Conte may not have been Santo's successor. The Evening Standard reports that they were keeping tabs on Galtier before opting to go with the Italian coach.

Galtier was at OGC Nice at the time, earning plaudits for managing to propel them into a title race with PSG. He had previously led LOSC Lille to the French title the season prior.

LOSC @LOSC_EN . Show some for Christophe Galtier ! Hello Monsieur #Ligue1 Coach of the Season. Show somefor Christophe Galtier ! Hello Monsieur #Ligue1 Coach of the Season 🏆 👏. Show some ❤️ for Christophe Galtier ! https://t.co/37blUvcpAr

The Frenchman left Nice for PSG last summer to replace Pochettino. However, he is experiencing similar doubts from fans that the Argentine encountered during his final campaign. His side exited the Coupe de France to rivals Marseille and trail Bayern Munich 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

