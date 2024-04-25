Ex-Real Madrid manager emerges as managerial candidate for Chelsea and Manchester United: Reports

Ex-Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has allegedly emerged as a managerial candidate for both Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the next campaign.

The Blues, who finished in 12th spot last season, are ninth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 47 points from 32 games. They have won 22 and lost 14 of their 45 overall outings in the ongoing term.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have also endured a difficult time so far this campaign. Erik ten Hag's outfit have recorded 23 wins and 17 defeats in 46 games across all competitions under Erik ten Hag.

Now, according to Spanish sports outlet Todofichajes, Lopetegui has popped up as a potential new managerial option for Chelsea and Manchester United. The former Real Madrid boss is currently out of a job after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier last summer.

Lopetegui, who has also managed Sevilla and Porto in the past, was appointed as Wolves' manager in December 2022. He guided them to 10 wins and 12 defeats in 27 total matches in the 2022-23 campaign.

Earlier in the 2018-19 campaign, Lopetegui managed Real Madrid for 14 matches. The 57-year-old Spaniard won six and lost as many games before being replaced by former Real Madrid star Santiago Solari.

Manchester United great slams Chelsea for sub-par display in latest 5-0 loss at Arsenal

Earlier on Tuesday (April 23), Chelsea slumped to a dispiriting 5-0 loss during their trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Leandro Trossard scored the opener in the fourth minute, while Kai Havertz and Ben White both bagged a brace in the second half of the encounter.

Expand Tweet

After the end of the Blues' away contest, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hit out at Mauricio Pochettino's outfit for their below-par performance. He told TNT Sports (h/t X/@AbsoluteChelsea):

"They were second best all over the pitch today. This was men against boys. They have been good in recent weeks and this season. I think they were way off it."

The Blues, who held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw at home earlier this campaign, relished 56% possession at the Emirates Stadium. However, they registered seven shots to the hosts' 27 shots and hit the target just once.

Pochettino's side, who have shipped 70 goals in 45 overall games this season, will next face Aston Villa in an away league game on April 27.