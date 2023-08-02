Ex-Real Madrid star closing in on move to join Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez at Al-Ahli: Reports

According to The Athletic, former Real Madrid fullback Marcos Llorente is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Llorente, a product of Los Blancos' academy, made 39 appearances for the Madrid giants' senior team before moving to city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2019. The 28-year-old has been a key player for Atletico, making 150 appearances for the club. Llorente has racked up 21 goals and has provided 23 assists for Los Rojiblancos.

Al-Ahli have already roped in some big-name players like Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, and Riyad Mahrez this summer. Llorente could be a massive addition to the team if he joins the SPL side.

As per the Athletic, Al-Ahli are set to sign the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported that both clubs have denied any agreement or formal bid for Llorente so far.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the clash against Juventus

Real Madrid are set to play their final game of the US pre-season tour against Juventus on Thursday, August 3. Los Blancos lost their previous game against La Liga rivals Barcelona by a scoreline of 3-0.

Yet another stellar contest awaits Carlo Ancelotti's team as they take on the Bianconeri in their next pre-season showdown. Speaking ahead of the game, the Italian manager said he is satisfied with the way his team have performed so far. He told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

“If we're weighing up what we've done so far, it's been good. We've tried a few things and they all went pretty well. We'll finish the tour tomorrow and we want to do that as well as we possibly can. We have to keep going in this vein and then we'll assess whether to continue with it or make a change."

Ancelotti added:

“On a personal level, I'm satisfied. We have to adapt certain things but the players are pleased. Tomorrow is a real test against tough, experienced opposition and it's going to be a great game."

Real Madrid have already defeated AC Milan and Manchester United in their pre-season tour. While they lost to Barcelona, they hit the woodwork on five occasions, including hitting the crossbar from Vinicius Jr's penalty kick.