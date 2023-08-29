Ex-Real Madrid star Eden Hazard receives 3 offers as he contemplates retirement – Reports

Former Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has allegedly received offers from three Ligue 1 clubs amid reports of his desire to retire from football.

Hazard, 32, is currently available on a free switch after being released from his Los Blancos contract earlier this year. He failed to impress his boss Carlo Ancelotti due to his injury troubles over the last two seasons.

Once considered to be a Ballon d'Or favorite, the Belgian was a shadow of himself during the last campaign. He started just four of his 10 appearances across all competitions for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, scoring a goal and contributing two assists in just 392 minutes of action.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Hazard's representatives have been approached by multiple Ligue 1 teams in recent times. They have been asked by Marseille, Nice and Lille to inform them about the two-time La Liga winner's availability in the final days of the window.

However, Hazard himself has declined all of the aforementioned proposals as he is hoping to announce his retirement in the near future. He is reportedly expected to arrive at a decision before the end of August.

Hazard, who helped Real Madrid lift the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League trophy, struggled to live up to expectations after his €160 million transfer from Chelsea in 2019. He registered just seven goals and 12 assists in 76 matches for the La Liga giants in four years.

Considering his poor injury record, the two-time Premier League champion could decide to end his illustrious career soon. He was reportedly also linked with a few Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League clubs earlier this summer, but nothing materialized in the end.

Real Madrid begin ongoing 2023-24 season with restructured frontline

Since letting go of Eden Hazard, Real Madrid have restructured their frontline with a host of new first-team faces. They signed Joselu on a loan switch from Espanyol and Arda Guler for €20 million earlier. They also recalled Brahim Diaz from his two-year loan stint at AC Milan.

Los Blancos have shifted their formation from 4-3-3 to a 4-1-2-1-2 diamond system in the ongoing 2023-24 season. They have fielded Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo up top behind €134 million boy Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid, who finished 10 points behind Barcelona last La Liga campaign, are currently atop the league standings. They have won all of their three matches this season, scoring six and conceding one goal.