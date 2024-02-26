Ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema's Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad make offer to sign Barcelona superstar - Reports

Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad are interested in signing Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Moretto said that the Saudi Pro League club are yet to contact the Catalan outfit as they remain in conversation with the shot-stopper's camp over a summer move.

Moretto wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) about the situation:

"Al-Ittihad have been in contact with ter Stegen's camp and not yet with Barca."

The long-term German servant will reportedly be offloaded in an attempt to balance the books and meet La Liga Financial Fair Play compliance. According to ESPN, the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha could all be headed away from Barcelona come the summer.

Ter Stegen came to Camp Nou from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of €12 million. Since then, he's made 398 appearances across competitions for his current employers, managing 166 clean sheets in the process.

The German keeper has won five La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions trophy, among other honors with Barcelona. Despite rumors, Ter Stegen remains contracted with the Blaugrana till 2028, and it would need a significant amount to bring him to Saudi Arabia.

He would link up with Benzema, a player the 31-year-old has faced on numerous occasions during the French attacker's Real Madrid days. The two have faced each other 20 times, with Benzema's team winning and losing eight matches each.

Journalist reveals Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe nearly joined Barcelona in 2017

Kylian Mbappe

Spanish journalist Sique Rodriguez recently revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Real Madrid-linked Kylian Mbappe nearly joined Barcelona in 2017.

Following Neymar's departure in 2017, it is believed that the Catalan side were looking for a replacement, and Mbappe was on top of the list. Rodriguez said (via One Football):

"The Catalan club had earmarked Mbappe to replace Neymar. Mbappe saw the possibility of going to Barca when Neymar left. He thought he could get more minutes than at Madrid."

However, the move wasn't to be, as Mbappe completed a loan spell at PSG during the 2017-18 season and then signed a permanent €180 million deal in 2018. He's made 292 appearances across competitions for the Parisians, bagging 244 goals and 105 assists.

Mbappe has won the Ligue 1 title five times at PSG but has yet to lay his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.