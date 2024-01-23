Ex-Real Madrid star rejects official €40M contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr: Reports

Former Real Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo has rejected an official €40 million contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo (via @TheNassrZone).

As per myKhel, Al-Nassr are interested in signing Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo in the summer transfer window. The Riyadh-based outfit are reportedly willing to pay €60 million to trigger his release clause, amid interest from Manchester United.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have suffered a massive blow as Kubo has allegedly rejected their initial contract offer to join the club. The 22-year-old has been in good form this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He is also extremely versatile and is capable of playing as a right winger and attacking midfielder.

Kubo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 but failed to make a single senior appearance for the club during his three-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was loaned out to other La Liga sides, including Mallorca, Villarreal, and Getafe.

The Japan international joined Real Sociedad on a permanent deal in 2022 and has excelled ever since. He has posted 15 goals and 13 assists in 69 appearances for Sociedad to date.

Al-Nassr's winter tour in China gets postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury

Al-Nassr's winter tour in China has been postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's calf injury.

The 38-year-old was reported to be sporting a calf injury earlier this week (January 19). The reports stated that he would need up to two weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

Despite traveling to China with the Al-Nassr squad, it appears Ronaldo will not be passed fit to play in any of their scheduled friendlies. The organizers publicly stated (via @TimelineCR7):

"I am very sorry to inform you that the Al Nassr Winter Tour will be postponed due to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury."

Ronaldo also issued an apology, saying (as per @CristianoXtra_):

“This is a sad day. I want to say sorry to the Chinese fans, but some situations are really out of control.”

Al-Nassr will no longer be facing Shanghai Shenhua (January 24) and Zhejiang (January 28). If Ronaldo fails to recover in time, the Knights of Najd's fixture against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1 could also potentially be in jeopardy.