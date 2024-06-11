Ex-Real Madrid star wants Bernabeu return, Los Blancos could swoop if Alphonso Davies snubs move: Reports

Theo Hernandez is reportedly interested in rejoining Real Madrid if they fail to sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies this summer. The La Liga giants want a new left-back but could miss out on the Bavarians' Canadian superstar.

SPORT reports that Hernandez, 26, wants to leave AC Milan amid a desire to change scenery. His main goal is to be reunited with Los Blancos, although Bayern are also monitoring his station.

The Bundesliga giants could swoop if Davies, 23, joins Real Madrid. He's been heavily linked with Carlo Ancelotti's Los Merengues amid talks over a contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

Madrid are focused on signing Davies as he'll be less expensive than the 27-cap France international. Milan have slapped a €60 million price tag on their left-back, who has two years left on his contract. Davies has a year left to run on his current deal with Bayern, which means they are under pressure to sort out his future.

Hernandez was a prominent member of the Rossoneri's side last season, appearing 46 times across competitions. He posted five goals and 11 assists at the San Siro.

The Frenchman previously spent two years at Real Madrid after arriving at the Bernabeu from Atletico Madrid in 2017 for €24 million. He made just 23 appearances with three assists before departing for Milan in 2019 for €22.8 million.

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Ferland Mendy amid interest in Alphonso Davies: Reports

Ferland Mendy could part ways this summer.

Ferland Mendy looks set to make way for either Davies or Hernandez this summer. The French left-back has endured a frustrating recent period at the Bernabeu due to constant fitness issues.

Relevo reports that Real Madrid are open to offloading Mendy, who has a year left on his contract. The pacey French full-back is free to leave if Los Blancos receive a suitable offer for his services.

Mendy, 29, appeared 37 times across competitions last season, managing one goal. He joined Madrid from Ligue 1 side Lyon in July 2019 for €48 million and has since made 170 appearances.

The 10-cap France international missed most of the 2022-23 campaign due to a muscular problem. His injury woes have made him somewhat unreliable, and his club seems open to his sale.

Davies is Real Madrid's ideal left-back amid his scintillating performances for Bayern over the years. He's viewed as one of world football's superstars, posting 11 goals and 31 assists in 195 games at the Allianz Arena.

