Ex-Stoke City star agrees loan move to join Manchester United: Reports

According to BILD, former Stoke City star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has given the green light to join Manchester United in January.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals this season and have so far netted only 22 times in 20 Premier League matches. They signed Rasmus Hojlund in the summer from Atalanta for a reported £72 million.

While the Dane scored five goals in the UEFA Champions League group stages, he has scored only once in 15 league matches. With six goals, Hojlund is United's joint-top scorer alongside Scott McTominay. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, have scored only five goals between them across competitions this season.

The Red Devils don't want to put too much pressure on Hojlund's shoulders and are looking for a new attacker in January.

Choupo-Moting, meanwhile, was in impressive form for Bayern last season. He led the Bavarians' line brilliantly after Robert Lewandowski's departure, scoring 17 goals in 30 games.

Bayern, though, signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. With the Englishman firing on all cylinders, Choupo-Moting has found it hard to get going, scoring only thrice in 19 appearances.

Bayern also have Mathys Tel as Kane's back-up and it is understood that Thomas Tuchel won't hesitate to let Choupo-Moting go. As per BILD, the striker has also agreed to join Manchester United.

The 34-year-old Cameroonian previously had a stint in England with Stoke City. He scored five goals and provided five assists in 32 games across competitions for them.

Manchester United expect Anthony Martial to leave in the summer- Reports

When Anthony Martial scored a stunner against Liverpool in his Manchester United debut back in 2015, many thought the Red Devils have unearthed a real gem. The Frenchman was expected to succeed legendary Thierry Henry in the Premier League.

Martial's career, however, hasn't fulfilled the tremendous potential. While there is no doubting his exceptional talent, he has struggled with persistent injuries. He has scored 90 goals and has provided 55 assists in 317 appearances for United.

The 28-year-old has been hot and cold this season as well, scoring two goals and laying out two assists in 19 games across competitions. His contract is set to run out in the summer. According to ESPN, Martial looks set to conclude his Manchester United chapter at the end of the season.