“Expected to submit official bid this week” – Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with club over transfer 

Chelsea have reportedly come to a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The MLS custodian was a target for Real Madrid as well but Fire accepted the Blues' bid which was higher than Los Blancos' bid as per AS.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Chicago Fire have reached an agreement verbally. The Blues are reported to have an £8.4 million bid agreed with add-ons and will submit it officially this week.

Chelsea have reached verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and MLS club. 10m deal plus add-ons, he'd stay at Chicago on loan. Chelsea are expected to submit official bid this week in order to get the deal done.

AS' report also adds that the goalkeeper will not be moving to London yet and will spend the rest of the MLS season with Fire. They have not been at their best this season and are struggling for form, with four wins in 19 games and sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

However, that has not reduced the interest in Slonina, and Chelsea are set to sign him this summer.

Chelsea target was on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid were keen on signing Gabriel Slonina this summer, and the agent was excited to take the MLS star to Spain. However, the Champions League winners ended their interest after the fee demanded was deemed too high.

Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia, tells MLSsoccer: "We're hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream."

Slonina's agent, Jaime Garcia, tells MLSsoccer: "We're hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel's dream."

Slonina's agent, Jame Garcia, was quoted by MLSsoccer.com saying:

"It should be an honor for Chicago, and MLS, to have Real Madrid take notice in one of their players," Garcia said.

"We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club".

The quote also included:

"With respect to other clubs and other offers we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs but you cannot say no to Real Madrid. This has the potential to be a great situation for everyone but the MLSPA and Agents need to work together to protect these players. Clubs can't ask for exorbitant fees."

"These younger players have high hopes and dreams and we can’t forget that sports aren’t just business. I think we have a duty of care to these players as people first; when the person is at the forefront it’s always easy to find solutions on the back end."

Slonina, who recently turned 18, is highly rated in the United States and has been a vital part of Chicago Fire's side this season. He has made 30 senior appearances for them across competitions till date, keeping 11 shoutouts.

