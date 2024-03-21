Experienced manager who once rejected Real Madrid tipped to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports

Juventus boss Max Allegri has been backed to replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United amid speculation over the Dutch manager's future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have struggled to maintain consistency in their form this season. They had a dismal first half of the campaign, finishing last in the UEFA Champions League group stages and were once eighth in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag's side rediscovered some of their better form after the turn of the year and are now sixth in the standings. United recently defeated Liverpool in a dramatic game that finished 4-3 to secure a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority stake acquisition earlier this year and the prospect of losing out on Champions League football, being nine points adrift of the top four, has prompted reports of potential replacements for Ten Hag.

Allegri, who rejected Real Madrid in 2021 to stay at Juventus, has been tipped to be Manchester United's manager for the 2024-25 campaign. A very close friend of Allegri, Giovanni Galeone, told Gazzetta (via The Faithful MUFC):

“He is in his eighth season with Juventus and only Trapattoni has more bench seats than him. I don’t see Max in Arabia, but he would be perfect for England.”

He added:

“Next summer will be a summer of great changes throughout Europe: I would very well see Max at Liverpool post-Klopp or at Manchester United.”

The Red Devils will next face Brentford in the Premier League after the international break on 31 March.

"Anyone could figure that one out" - Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe explains why signing Kylian Mbappe is 'not that clever'

Manchester United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists that signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe would be unwise. The British billionaire does not believe in spending obscene amounts of money to obtain success.

Mbappe's contract at the Parc des Princes expires this summer and the French winger has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations between the player and the club are progressing in 'the right direction'.

Mbappe is currently one of the world's best players and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner undoubtedly has been on the radar of most of Europe's elite clubs. However, Sir Ratcliffe would rather help Manchester United search for the next biggest name in world football.

The INEOS CEO said (via Sky Sports):

"I'd rather find the next Mbappe than spend a fortune trying to buy success. It's not that clever, is it, buying Mbappe, in a way? Anyone could figure that one out. Much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or Jude Bellingham or the next Roy Keane."