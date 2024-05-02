Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe was left behind by team bus after Borussia Dortmund vs PSG clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe missed the team bus after the French team's Champions League semi-final clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, May 1. This was because Mbappe was selected for a random drug test as per La Parisien (via Get Football News France).

PSG lost the first leg 1-0 to Niclas Fullkrug's first-half goal, with the second leg set for Tuesday, May 7, at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe had a poor outing by his standards, with an xG of 0.19 and xA of 0.37. He successfully completed two out of seven dribbles, registering one shot on target. Mbappe lost possession 16 times in the match.

The overall game was a tight, tactical battle with PSG keeping 58 percent possession. Dortmund used counters to their advantage, registering 13 shots (four on target) to PSG's 14 (three on target).

The only goal of the match came when defender Nico Schlotterbeck lobbed a ball behind the PSG defense and striker Niclas Füllkrug beat his marker and brought it down with a splendid first touch. He then proceeded to slot it home to the bottom left corner.

PSG boss Luis Enrique reflects on the 1-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund

PSG were tipped to be the favorites going into the Champions League semifinal against Dortmund but now have to mount a comeback in Paris next week. PSG manager Luis Enrique appeared logical in his deduction of the game and labeled the match as an 'even' contest.

"We saw an even match with two teams that play good football when they have the ball," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Wednesday (via TBS News). "We both created many scoring chances. This time our opponents scored and we didn't. The result reflects how close the game was."

"In the last two rounds, they had the home game as their second game, whereas it was the other way round for us. Now it's a different and new scenario, we'll have the crowd on our side in the second leg. I would have liked to create the chances we have created, but you have to be effective to score. We'll see what version we show in Paris," he added.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich played out a 2-2 draw in the other semifinal at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, April 30.