Explained: Why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could face significant wage cut next season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could face a significant wage cut next season, according to reports. It has been revealed that the manager's salary at Old Trafford will be reduced if he does not lead the team into the UEFA Champions League next seasno.

These claims were made by ESPN, who noted that the Dutch manager could see a 25% reduction in his wages. If true, this will be a cause for concern for Ten Hag, who doesn't look likely to meet the expectations set by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League standings, having had a rather sub-par campaign. Aside from reaching the final of the FA Cup, they have done little else. They failed to even get past the group stages of the UEFA Champions League or enter the Europa League, finishing at the bottom of their group.

There have been numerous reports about a potential exit for Erik ten Hag, even though new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe hasn't directly mentioned firing the manager. There have already been names that have been reported as potential successors to the Dutch manager, including England head coach Gareth Southgate.

With the season now at its business end, Erik ten Hag will hope to cover an embarrassing 16-point gap between his current position and fourth place. The manager will also be looking to win the FA Cup against all odds, as they face Manchester City in the final.

Jamie Carragher predicts Erik ten Hag sack after Manchester United's penalty win over Coventry

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has predicted that Manchester United's hard-fought win over tier-two side Coventry could see Erik ten Hag out of a job this summer.

The Red Devils had dominated the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, scoring three unanswered goals in 60 minutes to keep the scoreline squarely in their favor. However, against all odds, Coventry returned with fire in the final 20 minutes to equalize the game. It took an eventual penalty shootout for United to win a match they should have finished within 90 minutes.

Carragher said on Sky Sports about the game (via GOAL):

"We were all watching there in the end and (Coventry boss) Mark Robins famously kept a Man Utd manager in a job and I think that result today cost a Man Utd manager his job. I don’t see how he stays. I don’t. I would imagine that dressing room is the most embarrassed dressing room you could remember if a team who won a big game."

With the FA Cup final against Manchester City coming towards the end of May, Manchester United will look to keep their focus on the Premier League.

