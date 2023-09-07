Explained: Why Manchester United reportedly decided against bidding for Harry Kane this summer 

Manchester United reportedly decided not to sign Harry Kane because of the striker's wage demands. The Red Devils' move helped Bayern Munich swoop in and sign the Englishman.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Kane was demanding £400,000 per week from any side that was interested in him. He got the deal from Bayern Munich and joined the Bundesliga side after they agreed a deal with Tottenham.

Manchester United were keen on the striker but were put off by the demands. They saw the Englishman as their perfect signing this summer but had to think of an alternative to fit their wage bill.

The Red Devils ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. He made his debut against Arsenal last gameweek and is looking to get his first start when his side take on Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.

Kane has got off to a good start in Germany with Bayern Munich. He has scored thrice in four matches and assisted once so far for the German giants in all competitions.

Rio Ferdinand pushed for Harry Kane to join Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand was desperate to see Harry Kane join Manchester United this summer. He believed that the Englishman was perfect for his former side and had constantly spoken about him on his podcast.

Even in an interview with TNT Sports, Ferdinand claimed that they needed a #9 this summer and claimed Kane of Victor Osimhen should have been their top targets. He said:

"It's been well documented that United need a No. 9. The striker they had at the club last season [Wout Weghorst] did not score a single goal. Harry Kane would be my dream signing. Victor Osimhen would be a great addition, too. But if I'm Erik ten Hag, I'd go for Kane because he will deliver immediate goals."

"There will be no bedding in period, he knows the Premier League inside out so there will be no acclimatisation issues. That's what United need right now and that's what Ten Hag needs," he added.

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported £72 million. He scored 10 goals in 34 matches for the Serie A side last season.