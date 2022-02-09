FA contacts Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney after he admitted he sought to injure Chelsea icon John Terry: Reports

According to reports on ESPN, the English Football Association (FA) has contacted Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney following his comments in a recent interview.

The Derby County manager revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that he went into a game in 2006 intending to injure a Chelsea player. He revealed that he swapped out his studs for longer ones ahead of the game because he 'wanted to hurt someone'.

Rooney said to the Daily Mail:

"I changed my studs before the game. I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone. The studs were legal. They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

During a game in which United lost 3-0, Terry notably received treatment after clashing with the United forward on the pitch.

This disturbing revelation by the former England skipper has created a problem for the FA to handle. There is very little that can currently be done to a retired player about an incident that occurred over a dozen years ago. However, the governing body will reportedly contact the former player concerning his conduct.

Rooney now manages Derby County in the Championship where he has done a phenomenal job. Since being sent into administration and getting a penalty of 21 points, the club have been desperately trying to avoid relegation. The Rams have done well to overtake Barnsley and will look to escape a relegation battle at the end of the season.

Wayne Rooney documentary set for release on February 11 on Amazon Prime

While the star is currently making headlines for his comments about wearing longer studs, Wayne Rooney's documentary is set to be released this Friday.

The documentary is expected to showcase the legend's progress from Everton to Manchester United and his career with the England national team. It will also share details of his private life and personal stories, including his marriage and troubles off the pitch.

The documentary is set to be released on Amazon Prime. It is believed that David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Thierry Henry, and others will feature in the documentary.

