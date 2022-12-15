Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are on the verge of signing exciting 20-year-old striker

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are close to signing Molde FK prodigy David Datro Fofana.

According to Romano, the Blues are in discussions with the 20-year-old over personal terms, with the transfer fee set to be in excess of €10 million. The Italian journalist tweeted:

"Exclusive: Chelsea are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana, here we go soon! There’s full agreement in place with Molde to sign Ivorian striker born in 2002."

He added:

"Personal terms are still being discussed with player — then deal will be signed for more than €10m fee."

Datro Fofana has set the stage alight in Molde colors over the last year-and-a-half. The 20-year-old was part of Abidjan City FC before moving to fellow Ivorian club AFAD Djekanou in 2019.

He eventually joined Molde in the 2021 winter transfer window for an undisclosed fee. The Chelsea target scored only three times in 26 matches in the second half of the 2020-21 season. However, he was on fire in his first full campaign with the Denmark-based giants.

Datro Fofana played 29 times for Molde in the 2021-22 season, scoring 17 goals and laying out six assists. He has built on that by putting up some impressive displays in the 2022-23 campaign, netting four times and assisting once in 10 matches across competitions.

While the Ivorian has scored 15 times in 24 matches overall in Denmark's top flight, he has also missed 14 big chances. His shot-to-goal conversion rate is only 20%. However, his repertoire of goals is promising. The youngster has scored nine times with his right foot, four with his left and two with his head.

Chelsea could be signing David Datro Fofana to cover for Armando Broja

Reports of Chelsea getting closer to signing Molde FK's David Datro Fofana come just days after Armando Broja picked up an injury. The Albanian sustained an ACL injury during their 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in a friendly on December 11. He was stretchered off the pitch just 24 minutes into the contest.

The Blues issued an official statement on Broja's injury on December 14. In it, they indicated that the forward had suffered a ruptured ACL and may not be back on the pitch for the rest of their 2022-23 campaign. The statement read:

"Having sustained a knee injury during the first half of Sunday’s friendly against Aston Villa, Armando underwent further assessment following the club’s return to England.

"Scan results from those assessments have unfortunately confirmed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and that surgery will be required.

"Following the operation, Armando will work closely with the club’s medical department during his rehabilitation and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign."

Keep your head up and recover well, Armando.

Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break, Broja played 12 times in the Premier League for Chelsea, scoring once in 287 minutes of action.

