Fabrizio Romano confirms fresh twist in Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele’s future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly failed to activate the €50 million release clause in Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele's contract. The French giants have agreed on personal terms with Dembele, who is expected to return to Ligue 1 on a five-year deal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there wasn't enough time left for PSG on Monday, July 31, to activate the €50 million release clause in Dembele's contract. As a result, they will now have to negotiate a transfer fee with the Catalan giants.

Giving an update on PSG's pursuit of Ousmane Dembele, Romano posted on Twitter:

"La Liga €50m clause, not activated for Ousmane Dembélé to PSG as there was no time to make it happen — as sources expected. Verbal agreement between Ousmane and PSG remains valid, 5 year deal. PSG and Barça, trying to close the deal in new way by the end of the week."

PSG were hoping to activate the release clause, which was due to expire on July 31. They may now have to pay more than €50 million for the French winger, who has just one year left on his Barcelona contract.

Some reports from Spain claim that the clause is set to increase to €100 million in August (via Barca Blaugranes), which could make things tricky for the Parisian club.

Barcelona manager Xavi comments on Ousmane Dembele's future

Xavi addressed Ousmane Dembele's future after Barcelona's recent friendly win over Real Madrid. The Spaniard claimed that the winger was happy at the club but stopped short of making a definitive statement on his future.

“We don’t know what will happen in the transfer market. I see him happy at Barça, but in the end, it’s the player’s decision. If there is something, he will let us know,” he said (via Barca Blaugranes).

Dembele has had a mixed time at Camp Nou since moving there in 2017 in a €135 million deal from Borussia Dortmund. He has suffered from injuries throughout his time at the club, amassing 185 appearances across competitions in six years.

He was also expected to leave the club last summer but new manager Xavi convinced him to extend his stay. He repaid the faith by scoring eight and assisting nine goals in 35 matches across competitions in the 2022/23 season.