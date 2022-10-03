Fabrizio Romano drops huge update on Manchester United's pursuit of England superstar - Reports 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United will hold talks with representatives of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Red Devils are among many teams looking to sign the impressive young midfielder, who is expected to depart Signal Iduna Park next summer.

Romano has claimed that United will have talks with the player's side but that it is a difficult deal to strike given the interest from other clubs in requiring his services.

Bellingham has made 11 appearances this season, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

He has broken into the England set-up, earning 17 international caps aged 19.

The Dortmund midfielder looks set to be part of the Three Lions' squad that heads to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Manchester United made two midfield signings this past summer, bringing Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford on a free.

They also managed to lure Casemiro to the north east of England from Real Madrid for £63.6 million.

Interest in Bellingham is set to come from both the Premier League and La Liga, with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Madrid also in the race for the youngster.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude Obviously very annoyed by the outcome of today’s game but what a special honour to captain this great club for the first time. No time to let our heads drop, many more chances to correct the mistakes of today in the next games. Heja BVB.🖤 Obviously very annoyed by the outcome of today’s game but what a special honour to captain this great club for the first time. No time to let our heads drop, many more chances to correct the mistakes of today in the next games. Heja BVB.🖤💛 https://t.co/XQ5YSFx4pg

Recent reports suggest that the player's preference is to join Madrid and that the La Liga giants are leading the race for the midfielder.

The likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are coming into the latter stages of their careers.

Chelsea are now under new ownership who have shown they are willing to spend big. They brought in seven players for £253.79 million this past summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have long admired Bellingham and will likely be looking to replace James Milner and Jordan Henderson sooner rather than later.

Finally, City are an interested suitor and the lure of playing alongside former teammate Erling Haaland and under the renowned Pep Guardiola may pay dividends

He has three years left on his contract with BvB, having arrived from EFL Championship side Birmingham City in 2020 for £22.5 million.

Manchester United missed out on Bellingham in 2020

Bellingham was close to joining the Red Devils

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United tried to lure Bellingham to Old Trafford in 2020.

They pulled out all the stops to bring the teenager to the club, including a tour of the Aon Training Complex and an audience with legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, it came between a choice of Manchester United and Dortmund, with Bellingham deciding to head to the Bundesliga side to continue his development.

GOAL India @Goal_India In January 2020, only six months into his first senior season, he was linked with clubs like Manchester United.



In fact, reports have claimed the Red Devils had a £20 million bid turned down. But Bellingham's rise in profile meant he ended up moving in the summer of 2020. In January 2020, only six months into his first senior season, he was linked with clubs like Manchester United.In fact, reports have claimed the Red Devils had a £20 million bid turned down. But Bellingham's rise in profile meant he ended up moving in the summer of 2020. https://t.co/fp1Vl1gKZP

The interest shown in Bellingham back then may pay dividends in their potential pursuit of the midfielder next year.

The Dortmund teenager has a feel for the club and knows just how much they desire to bring him to Old Trafford.

