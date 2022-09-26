Jude Bellingham decides future destination amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid: Reports 

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is reportedly interested in joining Real Madrid over Premier League sides next summer.

Marca believe Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Bellingham next summer from the German side.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Dani Ceballos are all running out of contracts at the end of the season. Hence, Los Blancos could look to sign the Englishman next summer.

They also added that Bellingham has been on Madrid's radar for some time. The Spanish side reportedly wanted him before he joined Dortmund in 2019 but only made contact with the player earlier this year.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Man United and Chelsea are reportedly among FIVE clubs chasing Jude Bellingham, but Dortmund want £130m for him Man United and Chelsea are reportedly among FIVE clubs chasing Jude Bellingham, but Dortmund want £130m for him https://t.co/HkdFjv99NV

However, Real Madrid will not have a free run at the midfielder as Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also interested. The 19-year-old has a €150 million release clause. The German side are highly likely to demand that any side interested pay the full fee.

Bellingham has played 100 matches for Dortmund so far, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists.

Jamie Carragher hopes Liverpool get Real Madrid target

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher spoke about the club's current midfielder situation. He claimed that Arthur Melo, who they signed on loan from Juventus this summer, is just a stop-gap signing.

He believes the Reds signed the Brazilian as their top target was unavailable this summer.

He told Sky Sports:

"I don't think Arthur is the answer to what Liverpool will need in the next three or four years; they need a younger, more energetic kind of player. But I think Arthur is in just to fill a space, that is why Liverpool have bought him late and on loan."

Hinting that Bellingham is the club's top target, Carragher added:

"The actual midfield player they want is not available right now, so I think bringing someone in on loan is sensible. Well I think the one everyone talks about is Jude Bellingham and I don't think it's just his ability, I think it's his age and the fact if you got him, spent big money on him, he would hopefully be at your club."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT "I've seen the links, I just hope they're true!"



"There's no doubt Liverpool will have a huge job next summer."



"Bellingham is a great player."



tells talkSPORT he hopes the rumours between Jude Bellingham & Liverpool are serious 🤔 "I've seen the links, I just hope they're true!""There's no doubt Liverpool will have a huge job next summer.""Bellingham is a great player." @Carra23 tells talkSPORT he hopes the rumours between Jude Bellingham & Liverpool are serious 🤔 👀 "I've seen the links, I just hope they're true!"😬 "There's no doubt Liverpool will have a huge job next summer."🔥 "Bellingham is a great player."@Carra23 tells talkSPORT he hopes the rumours between Jude Bellingham & Liverpool are serious 🤔 https://t.co/fLhzkiZXyd

However, he acknowledged that the midfielder is a target for other top clubs too and said:

"It's not just Liverpool, I'm sure Man City, Man United are looking at him, all the other top clubs, when you're buying him you're thinking we could have a player for the next 10 or 12 years, I think that's the thinking. I think he's the one that stands out for everybody, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win it, fingers crossed."

Real Madrid target Bellingham has been touted to seal a starting spot in England's starting XI at the World Cup.

