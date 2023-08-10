Fabrizio Romano provides update on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Bayern Munich's pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The Bavarian giants are keen on signing the Englishman this summer but have seen three of their bids turned down.

As per Romano, the latest Bayern Munich bid that was rejected by Spurs was worth £86 million. He has now claimed that the next few days could be crucial in the transfer saga.

"For Harry Kane, a crucial few days ahead, because his camp communicated to both Tottenham and Bayern that they want any deal to be decided this week," the Italian wrote in his CaughtOffside Substack.

He continued:

"Harry Kane’s preference is not to leave after the first game in the Premier League this season. Tottenham play on Sunday so the expectation is to get the deal done by Friday or Saturday, otherwise the deal will collapse. Let’s see what happens."

He further noted:

"Bayern had internal talks on Wednesday to discuss Kane again, and some sources believe that they will bid one last time. So, this one will depend on Bayern – and on Daniel Levy," he added.

Tottenham start their Premier League campaign on Sunday, August 13, against Brentford.

If Harry Kane's departure doesn't materialize this summer, he will be available on a free transfer next year as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs.

Tottenham boss unhappy with Bayern Munich over Harry Kane pursuit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou wasn't pleased with Bayern Munich making their pursuit of Harry Kane public. He hit back at the German club, saying he would not speak about players who are associated with other sides.

The Australian tactician also stressed that the English striker will form a big part of his plans for the upcoming season. He told the media after Spurs' 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I’d certainly never speak about players contracted at other clubs; I’m not at Bayern, they can do what they want. There's no doubt that I would use Kane. I didn't need today to tell me that. He's world class. The way this team will play will help him."

He added:

“You saw today that Harry Kane certainly is invested in what we're doing — and we will keep on doing that unless something changes. We know there's one deadline: that's the end of the transfer window.”

Kane starred in the 5-1 win for Tottenham, scoring four goals in the match.