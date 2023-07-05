Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's pursuit for Andre Onana after initial £39m bid was rejected

Manchester United are readying a second bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist claims that the Red Devils are keen on signing the goalkeeper and are in discussions with the Italian giants.

The journalist added that Manchester United had their first bid for the Cameroon star rejected earlier on Wednesday. They submitted a £39 million offer, including £5 million in add-ons with the goalkeeper keen on moving to Old Trafford.

However, Inter Milan rejected the offer as negotiations continue between the two clubs.

Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta, spoke to the media earlier this month and admitted that they were bracing themselves for an offer from the Red Devils.

He added that they were yet to make a decision on the player and was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying:

"Manchester United expressed a particular interest, but that needs to blossom into making a proposal over the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will make a careful evaluation."

The Red Devils have also been linked with moves for goalkeepers David Raya, Roberto Sanchez and Diogo Costa.

Inter Milan unlikely to stop Andre Onana from joining Manchester United

Sky Italia journalist Riccardo Gentile has suggested that Manchester United are highly likely to sign Andre Onana this summer. He claims that Inter Milan are aware that they can raise good money from the goalkeeper, whom they signed on a free from Ajax.

He was quoted by FCInter1908 as saying:

"Inter are doing well. The Onana operation is a good signal, the ability to go and get him for free and resell it at that figure, is a crazy market operation. If an offer like that comes you can't say no to make ends meet, that's how it works."

The Red Devils are in the market for a goalkeeper as David de Gea's contract has run down and there is little clarity over his future at the club. The Athletic have reported that he had agreed on a new deal earlier in the year, but the club backed out of the agreement as they wanted to further lower his wages.

