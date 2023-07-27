Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's pursuit of Rasmus Hojlund after PSG's €50m bid

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United remain ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Italian journalist states that the Red Devils are the Denmark international's preferred club, and they have a five-year deal agreed.

The report comes just hours after L'Equipe and David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that PSG had launched a bid for the 20-year-old. The Ligue 1 side have not matched Manchester United's bid but are confident of agreeing terms.

The French report claimed that PSG's first bid was €50 million. They are unwilling to match the asking price set by Atalanta, which is reported to be at €70 million by Romano.

Manchester United's current bid stands at €60 million, which includes €10 million in add-ons. They are also reportedly unwilling to go much higher and believe that their valuation is fair.

Manchester United legend wants Harry Kane over PSG target

Former striker Teddy Sheringham is not happy with Manchester United's move for Rasmus Hojlund. He believes that the Red Devils should be looking to bring in the best players and not work on developing youngsters from other clubs.

Speaking to Lord Ping, Sheringham stated that Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen should be preferred by his former side this summer. He pointed at the recent report in Sky Sports that stated Tottenham Hotspur's willingness to sell Kane if the striker did not pen a new deal and said:

"Manchester United have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title. I really think that Harry Kane would be the ideal solution for United, but they may have to wait another season to get him. If Kane is the player that United really want, then I would wait for him to become available."

He added:

"We've all read the stories that broke over the weekend about the club selling him this summer unless he signs a new deal, and we also know that Daniel Levy would prefer to sell him outside of the Premier League, but who knows what will happen with Harry Kane this summer."

Sheringham continued:

"It seems like for the last few summers, there has been doubts about his future at Tottenham. It looks like United may have to look elsewhere for a forward this summer. I'm not sure about Hojlund at Atalanta, but I do really like Osimhen at Napoli – he looks like he knows where the goal is. He is a proper number nine that leads the line."

Hojlund scored nine goals in 32 Serie A matches last season, while Kane finished with 30 goals in the Premier League. The Englishman is in the final 12 months of his contract with Spurs and has not penned a new deal.