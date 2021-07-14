Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mohamed Salah's contract talks at Liverpool - reports

Mohamed Salah has been in contract talks with Liverpool, but there was no update on the situation for some time. Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update, claiming the talks are not nearing the final stages.

While talking to Anfield Watch, Romano was quizzed on Mohamed Salah's contract situation. The Italian journalist reported that the talks were ongoing, but there was nothing advanced yet.

He said:

"This [contract talks between the club and Salah] is not at the final stages yet. They [the club and Salah] have been talking but nothing is advanced yet."

Mohamed Salah's current deal at Anfield expires in 2023, and the Reds are looking to extend the deal.

Liverpool urged to sell Mohamed Salah

While Liverpool are looking to extend Mohamed Salah's deal, former Reds goalkeeper David James has urged them to sell him. He believes Jurgen Klopp's men play better when the Egyptian is not on the pitch. He told Stadium Astro:

"In my eyes, he might be second in the Golden Boot running, but I think Liverpool actually play better without Salah.

"The opportunity for Liverpool to maybe cash in on Salah… as you say, [Diogo] Jota then naturally fits into that front three, [Roberto] Firmino gets more freedom arguably. Then Liverpool have a new dynamic up front rather than what seems to be a reliance, or has been a reliance, on Salah's goals."

📸 Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas during the first Liverpool training in Austria.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qCZ6hm8eG6 — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) July 12, 2021

When asked if Liverpool should sell Mohamed Salah, David James said:

"Yeah, tomorrow. I'd do it now. This is not about Mo Salah not being a good player, his goal record speaks for itself.

"Similar in statistics to someone like [Sergio] Aguero, where Pep Guardiola can look at Man City and not need Aguero. I think Liverpool's fluidity is compromised by Salah, even though he scores."

Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona have been linked with Mohamed Salah in the past, while rumors of Bayern Munich's interest have also popped up.

