Fabrizio Romano says ‘there’s not a lot’ to rumors linking Manchester United with move to sign 31-year-old attacker - Reports

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that rumors linking Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United don't have much traction attached to them.

As per The Athletic, the Red Devils were one of several Premier League clubs to enquire about the 31-year-old this summer. However, he eventually ended up staying with his former club Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona.

Off-field distractions, which have been detailed below, have largely hovered over Griezmann's ongoing season at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, Romano has stated that the forward is completely focused on doing well with Atletico.

He also addressed the Manchester United rumors in his column for CaughtOffside, saying:

“I’m aware of speculation that Manchester United enquired about Antoine Griezmann in the summer, but my understanding is there’s not a lot to it.”

Romano went on to add:

“At the moment, the situation is still not clear between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for Griezmann so there’s still nothing happening with other clubs as of now. Griezmann is 100% focused on Atletico Madrid.”

Griezmann has had to do with a bit-part role for the Rojiblancos this season. A major reason for this has been a rumored clause in his loan deal (via The Athletic). As per that clause, his asking price could fall next summer if he fails to accumulate a certain amount of minutes on the pitch.

This has in turn led to the Frenchman often coming on after the 60th minute for Diego Simeone's men. Griezmann was finally handed his first start of the campaign in their 2-1 derby defeat to Real Madrid over the weekend.

Overall, he has managed just 282 minutes in eight matches across all competitions for Atletico this season, scoring three goals.

Manchester United's frontline finally seems to be firing

Manchester United's interest in Griezmann may have stemmed from their struggles in front of goal last term. Barring Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competitions, none of their forwards reached double figures last season.

However, Erik ten Hag's arrival seems to have alleviated some of those problems, at least in the short term. The Red Devils have scored seven goals in their last four Premier League matches and nine in their last five games across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford has netted three times in the league this term while Jadon Sancho has scored once. Summer arrival Antony also found the back of the net on his debut in a 3-1 win over league leaders Arsenal.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Antony: “ I had goosebumps from the moment I stepped on the pitch and felt the atmosphere. The goal, the finish, seeing the net bulge is another emotional moment. That’s why I express myself the way I do when I score.” #MUFC Antony: “ I had goosebumps from the moment I stepped on the pitch and felt the atmosphere. The goal, the finish, seeing the net bulge is another emotional moment. That’s why I express myself the way I do when I score.” #MUFC https://t.co/FgokYC4If9

In more welcome news for the club, Ronaldo also broke his duck for the season last week. The Portuguese forward netted a penalty in Manchester United's 2-0 UEFA Europa League win away to Sheriff Tiraspol.

