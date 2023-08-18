Few Manchester United employees considering leaving the club if Mason Greenwood is reinstated into squad: Reports

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood's potential return to the club could reportedly lead to a few employees leaving.

The 21-year-old Englishman was arrested by the police in January 2022 on charges of rape, assault, and coercive behavior. 12 months later, the Crown Prosecution Service dismissed the charges due to 'a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material', potentially paving the way for Greenwood's return.

As per The Athletic, Manchester United have carefully and elaborately prepared for the same, even as the results of their ongoing internal investigation haven't yet been revealed. The publication reported on Wednesday (August 16) that United chief executive Richard Arnold met the club's executive group, where Greenwood's potential return was informed.

That led to furor both inside and outside the club, with protests planned by fans ahead of the side's Premier League opener last weekend. A decision on Greenwood's future, scheduled to be made on August 4, was delayed. Some staff members are mulling resigning, with others contemplating a strike, if Greenwood returns to the first team.

It remains to be seen how the saga unfolds, with no easy solution seemingly in sight. Needless to say, Greenwood hasn't played for United since his arrest in January last year.

How has Mason Greenwood fared for Manchester United?

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood made his Manchester United debut in the 2018-19 season. He came off the bench in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg win at Paris Saint-Germain and also made three Premier League appearances.

In 2019-20, Greenwood came of age, playing a whopping 49 games across competitions, bagging an impressive 17 goals and five assists. Another prolific season followed in 2020-21, with the English attacker contributing 12 goals and six assists in 52 games across competitions.

In the first half of the 2021-22 season - before he was indefinitely suspended by the club because of his arrest. Greenwood racked up six goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions.

Overall, he has 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games, but by the look of things, Greenwood might have played his last for Manchester United.