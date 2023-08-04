Few PSG targets unwilling to join club until Kylian Mbappe issue is resolved - Reports

According to L'Equipe, a few Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) targets are unwilling to join the Parisian club until the Kylian Mbappe saga is resolved. The Frenchman's future at the capital club remains uncertain.

Mbappe was not a part of the team's squad that traveled to Japan for the pre-season tour. This is because he denied to extend his stay in the French capital beyond the 2023-24 season.

Mbappe penned a two-year deal in 2022 to renew his PSG contract. He had the option of extending his deal for a further year, which Mbappe has denied. As a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could be sold in the ongoing summer transfer market.

He stayed in France and trained with the team's 'undesirables' in a bid to stay fit as the team conducted their pre-season tour in Asia. In all likelihood, Kylian Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid.

However, nothing has been finalized yet and the situation surrounding the player's future remains uncertain. That has caused some targets of the Parisian club to reconsider their decision to join the Ligue 1 giants, as L'Equipe reported.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about Liverpool making a move for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's uncertain PSG future has put the top clubs in world football on notice. Liverpool have been among clubs that have been touted as potential suitors and Daily Mirror reported that the Merseysiders are looking to make a one-year-loan move for the Frenchman.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was recently asked about the possibility of the Reds going in for Mbappe. Klopp, though, didn't sound too optimistic, as the German tactician told the media (as per Fabrizio Romano Twitter):

“Mbappé and Liverpool links? We laugh about it! I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. That would be 1st time in 8 years that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”

Despite interests from other European giants like Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea, Real Madrid remain the most likely next destination for the 24-year-old forward. Los Blancos have long been linked with a move for Mbappe and certainly has the financial capability to conclude one.