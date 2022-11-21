FIFA World Cup 2022: France suffer another injury scare as Real Madrid star misses training due to discomfort in abductors

France's bad luck with injuries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to send shivers down the spines of their fans.

The latest news coming from the French camp is that Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was not present in training, as per RMC Sport's Twitter post. He was reportedly rested after feeling some issues with his adductor muscles and the French think-tank didn't want to take any risks.

Les Bleus will kick off their World Cup campaign on Tuesday, November 22, with a Group D clash against Australia.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Eduardo Camavinga n'était pas présent au début de l'entraînement des Bleus qui vient tout juste de débuter, en raison d'une petite gêne aux adducteur. Le staff ne veut pas prendre le moindre risque. Eduardo Camavinga n'était pas présent au début de l'entraînement des Bleus qui vient tout juste de débuter, en raison d'une petite gêne aux adducteur. Le staff ne veut pas prendre le moindre risque. 🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga n'était pas présent au début de l'entraînement des Bleus qui vient tout juste de débuter, en raison d'une petite gêne aux adducteur. Le staff ne veut pas prendre le moindre risque.

The team came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup without the services of their star midfield duo of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. Over the course of the last week, they have also had to remove Christopher Nkunku and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema from their ranks due to injuries.

Untimely injuries have cast a shadow of doubt over their World Cup campaign even before their first match has kicked off.

Defending champions France could potentially clash against teams like England, Portugal or Belgium, and Brazil or Argentina in their quest to defend their crown. With Pogba and Kante ruled out, potentially losing Camavinga, who has been in great form for club and country, will be a huge blow to Didier Deschamps' side.

Karim Benzema pens heartfelt letter after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Having not been a part of the national team for several years, Karim Benzema's redemption arc with the national team over the last two years has been incredible. He has quickly become their first-choice striker and even led them to the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League trophy.

He was also in the form of his life in the 2021-22 club season, which culminated in a maiden Ballon d'Or win. Consequently, Benzema was gutted to miss out on this year's FIFA World Cup due to an injury.

After learning his fate, the Real Madrid forward took to social media to post (translated from French):

"In my life, I have never given up, but tonight I have to think about the team as I have always done so reason tells me to leave my place to someone who can help our group make a good World Cup. Thank you for all your messages of support."

France head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed he will not replace the injured forward with another player for the FIFA World Cup.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes