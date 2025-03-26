Fiorentino Perez gave Real Madrid stars surprise gift as reward for UEFA Champions League triumph over rivals Atletico Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has rewarded each player with €250,000 for eliminating Atletico Madrid from the Champions League and progressing to the quarterfinals, according to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz. The reigning European champions locked horns with their local rivals in the Round of 16 earlier this month.

Los Blancos secured a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg, thanks to goals from Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz. However, Los Rojiblancos wrestled back into the tie early in the second leg when Conor Gallagher scored in the first minutes.

When 120 minutes of football couldn't separate the two local rivals, the game went into penalties. Real Madrid ultimately won 4-2 in the shootouts, with Julian Alvarez's spotkick controversially ruled out by VAR.

Florentino Perez was pleased with the result and sanctioned a special reward for the team. It is also reported that the players could secure an even bigger bonus if they win the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Los Blancos haven't been at their best this season in Europe, finishing 11th in the league stages. The LaLiga champions saw off Manchester City in the playoffs, securing a 6-3 aggregate win to qualify for the knockouts.

However, Real Madrid now have a chance to defend their title and will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals. Interestingly, Mikel Arteta's team finished third in the league stages and secured a 9-3 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16. However, the Gunners will likely face a stiffer challenge from Los Blancos in the quarterfinals.

How many trophies have Real Madrid won this season?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have already won two trophies and lost a cup final this season. The LaLiga champions started the campaign by defeating Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Los Blancos also won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December last year. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team were undone by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final at the start of the year.

It was Real Madrid's second defeat in as many El Clasicos this season. The team, though, have since put those disappointments behind and remain on the hunt for more silverware.

Los Blancos are currently second in the league table after 28 games, tied on points with the Catalans, who have a game in hand. A Champions League triumph cannot be ruled out either, especially with Kylian Mbappe in top form.

