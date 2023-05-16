First 3 Chelsea stars who are set to leave after Mauricio Pochettino's appointment revealed: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to sell Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech after ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as the Blues manager ahead of next campaign.

The Blues are undergoing one of their worst seasons in the English top flight, sitting in an unexpected 11th spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table. They are expected to refresh their flailing squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mount, 24, has been speculated to depart the Stamford Bridge outfit since the turn of the year as he is currently in a contract stand-off. Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with the Englishman.

Kovacic, on the other hand, has drawn attention from a host of European giants as his current contract is set to expire next June. Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are all keen to sign the 29-year-old soon.

Ziyech, who failed to secure a short-term loan move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this January, has dropped down in the pecking order of late. The 30-year-old is likely to depart after starting just nine games this season.

According to Football Insider, Pochettino has intimated his demands to Chelsea's top brass ahead of his arrival as the club's new head coach. He is keen to free up space in his squad by cashing in on Mount, Kovacic and Ziyech.

Chelsea are said to be interested in adding a new goalkeeper, a new midfielder and a new striker to their ranks this summer. As a result, they are willing to entertain offers for a number of their first-team stars to both lighten their wage and raise funds.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva confirms stance on his future

Chelsea star Thiago Silva has claimed that he is keen to remain at his current club ahead of next season.

According to The Telegraph, the Stamford Bridge outfit are willing to let Silva leave this summer despite his recent contract renewal. They are interested in respecting the veteran's wish of retiring at Fluminense as a gesture of goodwill.

Speaking to ESPN, Silva shared his thoughts on the recent speculations involving him and Fluminense. He said:

"There's nothing between me and Fluminense now. I've extended my contract because I want to stay. I even told my wife that I know nothing about a meeting with the Fluminense board. I always respected my contracts."

Silva, who has played in 115 games for Chelsea so far, rose through Fluminense's academy before leaving in 2002. During his second stint between 2006 and 2009, he registered nine goals and four assists in 80 games for them.

