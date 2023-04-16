Florentino Perez changes stance on ex-Premier League star he refused to sign under Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid linked with surprise move: Reports

Real Madrid have their eyes firmly set on Sadio Mane, whose time at Bayern Munich has been less than stellar. The former Liverpool star was once a prime candidate to bolster Los Blancos' attacking line during Zinedine Zidane's tenure, according to El Nacional.

Now, with Karim Benzema's future uncertain and Mane's struggles at the Bavarian club, it seems the Santiago Bernabeu doors may be opening for the Senegalese sensation.

Mane's journey from the heights of Anfield to his current predicament in Munich has been tumultuous. Despite his exceptional history with Liverpool, he has failed to replicate his unbridled success at Bayern.

The situation has been further complicated by a recent controversy involving Leroy Sane, which has led to Mane's temporary removal from the team.

It is clear that Sadio Mane should be a lynchpin in any squad, yet he seems adrift in Munich. The German champions' decline has only exacerbated the situation, culminating in a coaching change from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern's Bundesliga lead is tenuous, and their Champions League campaign has been marred by a crushing defeat to Manchester City.

It's no secret that Florentino Perez has long desired Mane's talents, although the president previously balked at signing him at Zidane's request. Real Madrid's pursuit of a goal-scoring dynamo to replace or complement Karim Benzema has been a persistent endeavor.

Names like Luka Jovic and Mariano Díaz have come and gone, failing to meet the lofty expectations of the Spanish giants. As Mane searches for redemption amidst Bayern's turmoil, it seems that the stars may finally align for a sensational move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid face €80m hurdle for Nigerian sensation Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze in action

Real Madrid's pursuit of dazzling Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze has hit a financial snag. They will need to activate an €80m release clause to bring the prodigy to the Bernabeu.

Villarreal, the young talent's current club, have made it clear that they will not entertain any offers below this hefty price tag.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye of many with his electrifying pace and skill, most recently demonstrated by his two stunning goals in Villarreal's dramatic 3-2 victory over Los Blancos.

Transfer expert Ekrem Konur (via Daily Post) has highlighted the formidable €80m clause in Chukwueze's contract, a stumbling block for any potential suitors.

Despite interest from Premier League outfit Aston Villa, it seems the Spanish giants remain the frontrunners for Chukwueze's signature. However, they must weigh up whether the Nigerian starlet is worth the significant investment, given that he has just one year remaining on his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Should Real Madrid decide to meet the asking price, they would secure the services of one of the most promising wingers in European football. If Chukwueze can replicate his scintillating form at the highest level, the €80m fee could be a small price to pay for future success.

Poll : 0 votes