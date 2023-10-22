Florentino Perez has decided the fate of Spaniard at Real Madrid; he will not be at the club next season - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly decided Joselu will not continue with the La Liga giants next season.

El Nacional reports that Madrid feels Joselu isn't the ideal No.9 and they want a world-class goalscoring frontman. The 33-year-old joined Carlo Ancelotti's side from Espanyol on loan this past summer.

Joselu has bagged five goals and two assists in 12 games across competitions. Real Madrid were heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe but the French superstar wanted to finish the remaining year on his contract.

The feeling at the Santiago Bernabeu is that Joselu isn't prolific enough to fill the void left by Benzema. Fellow summer signing Jude Bellingham has stepped up in a more advanced midfield role and has netted 10 goals in 11 games across competitions.

Therefore, Joselu looks set to return to Espanyol once his loan with Madrid expires. He was in excellent form for Periquitos before heading to Los Blancos, managing 17 goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions.

Joselu is somewhat of a journeyman, also playing for the likes of Newcastle United, Eintracht Frankfurt, Celta Vigo, and Hoffenheim. He spent time in Real Madrid's youth system and made an emotional return to the Bernabeu after leaving the club 11 years ago.

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid want Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

According to Sport Bild (via GetFootballNewsGermany), Real Madrid are set to launch a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies next summer. The Canadian is regarded as one of Europe's best full-backs and he's put contract talks with the Bavarians on hold.

Los Blancos are looking at spending around €40 million on Davies, 22, and are helped by the recent lack of discussions over a new deal. His current contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in 2025.

Davies has been in fine form for Bayern this season, with three goals in 12 games across competitions. The Canada international arrived at the Allianz Arena in 2019 from MLS side Vancouver for €14 million.

The exciting left-back has since made 165 appearances, chipping in with 36 goal contributions. He has won five Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League, two German Cups, and three German Super Cups.

Madrid's interest comes as there are question marks over Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. Los Merengues view Davies as the 'perfect candidate' for the left-back role at the Bernabeu, ahead of the aforementioned duo.