Florentino Perez ready to sell Real Madrid star Eden Hazard for €20 million to Premier League side - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly interested in offloading injury-plagued forward Eden Hazard to Newcastle United for a cut-price fee of €20 million next year.

Hazard, 31, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €115 million in the summer of 2019, becoming Los Blancos' most-expensive signing ever. However, the Belgian has struggled to maintain consistency due to a host of recurring injuries.

Despite lifting six trophies in the famous white colors, Hazard has been an underwhelming signing for the La Liga giants. Overall, he has netted just seven times and contributed 11 assists in 70 appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

According to El Nacional (via Diario Gol), Newcastle United are willing to table an offer of €20 million to lure Hazard away from Madrid. Perez, who has run out of patience with the player, has accepted the proposal as is interested in cashing in on the former Lille winger.

Hazard is considered to be a player in decline by Perez and the rest of the board at Real Madrid. Moreover, his poor injury record is also a matter of concern, as per the aforementioned report.

A technical dribbler with a tendency to cut inside to score goals, the Belgian has contributed a goal and an assist in four matches across all competitions this season. He has started the club's last two matches in the centre-forward position in the absence of French talisman Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid are atop the 2022-23 La Liga standings with 15 points from five matches. The club will next face city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday (September 18).

Real Madrid star out of reach for Liverpool, says Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Liverpool have no chance of signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Earlier this summer, Los Blancos rejected a late €100 million bid for the Uruguayan from the Merseyside outfit, as per AS.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell lauded Valverde and said:

"Valverde is a player who Real have put a lot of time into. They have built him up and developed him into a regular starter. He is a player who, I think, will go on to be world-class. He has got a great engine, a hell of a shot on him and can pass the ball with both feet."

He added:

"Real are not a selling club. They have developed this youngster, and he is now starting to repay the faith. I cannot see him moving to Liverpool. Real are not a club who sell their best players."

