Florian Wirtz tops Manchester United's 4-man Bundesliga transfer shortlist - Reports

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has identified Florian Wirtz and three other Bundesliga wonderkids as potential recruits ahead of the winter transfer window, according to The Sun.

Manchester United appointed Ralf Rangnick as their manager until the end of the season earlier this month. The German tactician is expected to move to a consultancy role at Old Trafford in the summer.

Even though Ralf Rangnick is not expected to remain in charge of Manchester United next season, he could have a significant say in the club's transfer business. It appears the 63-year-old is drawing up a shortlist.

Having previously managed the likes of Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, Ralf Rangnick has strong contacts in the Bundesliga. Hence, it will not be surprising if the Manchester United interim boss turns to Germany for reinforcements.

According to reports, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz has emerged as a priority target for Manchester United ahead of the winter transfer window. The Red Devils, though, are more likely to move for him in the summer than in January.

Florian Wirtz's performances for Bayer Leverkusen have seen him make his way on to the transfer wishlist of several clubs. The 18-year-old, though, has reportedly hinted that he would prefer to stay in Germany.

However, Ralf Rangnick will look to convince Florian Wirtz of a move to Manchester United if reports are to be believed. The Red Devils have also been linked with RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara, but the teenager tops the list.

Florian Wirtz has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2026. The Germany international has been valued at £60m and Manchester United will know that he will not come cheap.

Apart from Florian Wirtz, Ralf Rangnick has reportedly identified three other targets in Germany. Borussia Monchengladbach's Luca Netz, RB Leipzig's Eric Martel and Bochum's Armel Bella-Kotchap are all on the Red Devils' radar.

Manchester United could face significant competition for Florian Wirtz?

Florian Wirtz has been in fine form for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen this season. The 18-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

A host of clubs have been credited with an interest in Florian Wirtz following his exploits for the German outfit. Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the teenager.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Florian Wirtz in Spain. Bayern Munich are among the clubs keen on the attacker as well.

