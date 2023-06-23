"Football is dying", "Retired earlier than me" - Fans react as Ruben Neves joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from Wolves in £47m deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has officially joined Saudi giants Al-Hilal and his signing has been met with bemusement from fans.

Neves has become the latest blockbuster signing for the Saudi Pro League that continues its assault on Europe. The Portuguese's compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in the Middle East in January joining Al-Nassr. He has set in motion a lust from Saudi for European talent.

The 26-year-old has joined Al-Hilal in a £47 million deal which is quite a result for Wolves as he had a year left on his contract. The Portugal international has signed a three-year deal with Al-Za'eem.

Neves had been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona but talkSPORT reports that he opted to head to Saudi. He grew frustrated with the amount of time the Blaugrana were taking over a pursuit.

He has long been regarded as one of the Premier League's best midfielders as he boasts impressive passing abilities. He also has an eye for goal, scoring some sensational strikes over the years at Molineaux.

Neves was emotional in his farewell address to Wolves in a video released on their Twitter account. He told Wanderers fans:

"Wolves, six seasons, 253 games, champions of the (EFL) Championship, five years of Premier League football, an FA Cup semi-final, a European adventure. 30 goals, 13 assists and thousands of memories that will last forever."

The Portuguese joined the Premier League club back in 2017 from FC Porto. He has gone on to score 30 goals and provide 13 assists in 253 games across competitions. He played an instrumental role in their promotion to the English top flight in the 2017-18 season.

Neves now heads to Saudi with Al-Hilal who are also set to sign Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Al-Za'eem finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season and are looking to challenge for the title next time around.

However, Neves' signing hasn't gone down well with fans as many are ridiculing him for moving to Saudi at his age. One fan reacted:

"He retired earlier than me oh boy."

Another thinks football is deteriorating amid the Saudi Pro League's continuous pursuit of European household names:

"Football is dying slowly."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Portugal international's move to Al-Hilal:

Neves's new club Al-Hilal missed out on signing Lionel Messi

Al-Hilal tried signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Al-Hilal looked set to win the race for out-of-contract Argentine icon Lionel Messi this summer. The Saudi giants reportedly offered the legendary forward a jaw-dropping €500 million (£430 billion) per year salary.

However, Messi made up his mind and decided to join MLS side Inter Miami following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. It came as a blow to Ramon Diaz's side as they had coveted the Barcelona icon for many months.

The 35-year-old was coming off the back of a sensational year that saw him win the FIFA World Cup. He even added fuel to the flames regarding a move to Al-Hilal when he visited Saudi in early May.

However, the Argentine icon decided that moving to the United States was the best option, even snubbing former club Barcelona. He had doubts about the Blaugrana's financial situation.

