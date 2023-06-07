Al-Hilal make final offer to sign Lionel Messi worth over €1 billion amid rumors of Inter Miami agreement: Reports 

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly made one last offer in their pursuit of Lionel Messi. According to journalist Helena Condis (via Reshad Rahman), they have offered an unprecedented sum of €1.3 billion for a three-year contract, with an astounding annual salary of €500 million.

This mind-boggling offer demonstrates the club's determination to secure the Argentine superstar's signature.

Messi, 35, recently concluded a two-year spell with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fueling speculation about his future. Speculations centered around a possible reunion with his boyhood club, Barcelona, or a move to Al Hilal.

However, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano announced a surprising twist on Wednesday, June 7, revealing that Messi had signed with MLS side Inter Miami.

"BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours 🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen."

Despite this setback, Al Hilal have reportedly refused to surrender. In a last-ditch attempt, they have presented Messi with an astonishing one billion-euro offer, hoping to sway his decision.

During his two seasons with PSG, Messi showcased his brilliance on the pitch, amassing an impressive record of 32 goals and 35 assists. While the club secured various domestic titles, they fell short in the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

As the football world eagerly awaits Messi's decision, the Argentine will weigh his options carefully. Whether Lionel Messi will embark on a new adventure in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami or opt for the Saudi offer remains to be seen.

Lionel Messi set to explain decision to join Inter Miami, deal to take effect immediately - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is expected to shed light on the factors and specifics behind his choice to join Inter Miami in the coming hours.

Deal will be valid with immediate effect as Jorge Messi is planning to travel to Miami later tonight. Lionel Messi will clarify the reasons and details of his decision to join Inter Miami in the next hours.Deal will be valid with immediate effect as Jorge Messi is planning to travel to Miami later tonight. Lionel Messi will clarify the reasons and details of his decision to join Inter Miami in the next hours. 🇦🇷🇺🇸 #MLSDeal will be valid with immediate effect as Jorge Messi is planning to travel to Miami later tonight. https://t.co/eFxgfXzfqa

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the deal will come into effect immediately, as Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father and agent, plans to travel to Miami later tonight.

Messi's reported decision has sent shockwaves through the football community, with fans eagerly awaiting his explanation for this surprising move to Major League Soccer (MLS).

