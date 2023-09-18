Forgotten Chelsea star wanted by Real Betis, £4 million transfer mooted – Reports

Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr has reportedly popped up as a transfer target for Real Betis with a potential £4 million move on the cards.

Sarr, 24, has not been in the Blues' first-team plans since the start of last summer. He was loaned out to Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco last campaign, starting 12 of his 17 appearances across competitions in the process.

A left-footed versatile defender, the former France U21 international is currently not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the ongoing term. He is thought to be below Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and new boy Axel Disasi in his club's pecking order.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Sarr could find a way out of the west London outfit in the upcoming winter transfer window. He has emerged as a potential addition for Real Betis due to his current situation in London.

Real Betis, who finished sixth in the La Liga standings last season, are currently in the pursuit of a centre-back afer offloading Luiz Felipe to Al-Ittihad in a £19 million deal. They were said to be aiming to sign free agent Zouhair Feddal as a cover on the deadline day as well.

However, Los Verdiblancos manager Manuel Pellegri stopped the operation to add Feddal as a panic-induced buy to their squad. But with just three central defensive stars at his disposal, he is believed to be prepared to sanction a £4 million move to sign Sarr next January.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are likely to be open to cashing in on Sarr. They could make pure profit considering the Frenchman arrived on a free transfer from Nice in 2020. They would also be able to balance their books after dishing out close to £1 billion since past May.

Mauricio Pochettino opines on Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah's current situation at club

During a latest pre-game press conference, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked whether Trevoh Chalobah is still in his plans for the ongoing campaign. He responded in positive:

"Yes, of course. I am Chelsea. I am the coach. His future is going to be [here]. He is in our plans. No one is going to decide for me. Now we have finished the transfer window, he is going to be involved in the decisions. Chalobah and the other players in the squad are part of my plans. Some players don't play, but that is my choice."

Chalobah, 24, is yet to make a single appearance for his boyhood club this season after Axel Disasi's £39 million transfer from AS Monaco. He was linked with Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest earlier this summer.

Overall, Chalobah has scored four goals in 63 matches for Chelsea.