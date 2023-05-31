Forgotten PSG attacker could seal permanent transfer this summer for meager €10m fee: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi is set for a permanent move to Galatasaray this summer. The striker will reportedly stay in Istanbul after an impressive loan spell with the Turkish side.

As per a report in Le Parisien, Galatasaray are close to agreeing on a deal for Icardi. PSG have demanded €10 million for the Argentine and the Turkish side are ready to match the asking price.

Icardi has already stated that he wants to remain with the Turkish side and that he feels important there. He added that he was playing with the best at PSG, but was not getting recognition from the fans. He was quoted by Le Parisien as saying:

"I really want to stay in Istanbul. I was with the best in the world in Paris, but I felt nothing in the street. Here I see great interest in me."

The striker scored 21 goals and assisted seven times in 23 Super Lig appearances this season to help his side lift the league title. He also added another goal in two Türkiye Kupasi games.

No place for Mauro Icardi at PSG

Mauro Icardi was forced out of the club by Christophe Galtier last summer as the Argentine was not in his plans. The Frenchman believed that it was best for the striker to stay away from the first-team squad as he wanted to limit the number of players to work with at the training ground.

Galtier confirmed that it was his decision to keep the striker away and said at a press conference (via GFFN):

“I saw Mauro at the start of the week. His absence last week was for tactical reasons, I told him that I want to reduce the size of the squad and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working closely with Mauro to find the best possible solution.”

He added:

“He’s had very little game time and I think it would be best for him to get back up and running. He hasn’t suddenly lost everything [he can do] but it’s true that it’s been complicated for the last two years. Being able to change location, to find a more favourable environment, can help you get back on track in your career.”

Icardi has scored 23 goals in 64 matches for PSG in Ligue 1 since joining from Inter Milan.

