Former Arsenal flop and Chelsea star Willian set for surprise Premier League return - Reports 

Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian is reportedly set for a return to the Premier League.

According to El Gobo, the 34-year-old forward is on the verge of accepting an offer from Fulham, who could become the third London club of his illustrious career.

Willian joined hometown club Corinithians just 12 months ago but following their elimination from the Copa Libatadores against Flamengo, the winger is reportedly close to leaving them again.

Harry @HarryCFC170



339 apps, 63 goals, he got a lot of unfair criticism at times. Happy Birthday, Willian In the 7 years that Willian was at Chelsea, he only missed 8 games through injury. Reliable performer who was respected by many different managers.339 apps, 63 goals, he got a lot of unfair criticism at times. Happy Birthday, Willian In the 7 years that Willian was at Chelsea, he only missed 8 games through injury. Reliable performer who was respected by many different managers.339 apps, 63 goals, he got a lot of unfair criticism at times. Happy Birthday, Willian 🔵 https://t.co/hifjcdyNWO

The Brazilian international still has a contract with the Brazilian club until December 2023.

If Fulham manage to snap him up, he would be a high-profile signing for newly-promoted Fulham. Marco Silva's side are among the favorites for the drop this season.

However, the Cottagers got their season off to an excellent start as they drew 2-2 with Liverpool, thanks to an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace.

Following his 2013 move from Anzhi Makhachkala, Willian went on to enjoy incredible success at Chelsea. He played 339 times for the Blues and scored 63 times, while also winning the Premier League twice, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

He left Stamford Bridge in 2020 to move across London to Arsenal, where he signed a three-year deal. The switch turned out to be a disaster, as his contract was terminated after just a year, following one goal in 37 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

Harry @HarryCFC170



"Kia, my agent, is down there (Spurs training ground) waiting. He said, ‘we have problems, Chelsea made an offer’. I told him I’ll get back in the van, you’ll make do and I’ll go to Chelsea, I will not sign with Tottenham"



Good choice Willian on joining Chelsea back in 2013:"Kia, my agent, is down there (Spurs training ground) waiting. He said, ‘we have problems, Chelsea made an offer’. I told him I’ll get back in the van, you’ll make do and I’ll go to Chelsea, I will not sign with Tottenham"Good choice Willian on joining Chelsea back in 2013:"Kia, my agent, is down there (Spurs training ground) waiting. He said, ‘we have problems, Chelsea made an offer’. I told him I’ll get back in the van, you’ll make do and I’ll go to Chelsea, I will not sign with Tottenham"Good choice 🔵 https://t.co/RMLJbnXuQG

Corinthians club president confirms former Chelsea and Arsenal star may leave the club soon

The previously mentioned El Gobo report states that Willian is set to meet the club’s board on Thursday. He is also unlikely to feature in the club's huge derby against Palmeiras this weekend.

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves was asked about the former Brazil international's future following their exit from the Copa Libatadores. He appeared unsure about Willian's future, as he stated (as quoted by The Metro):

"I don’t want to talk about this subject so as not to omit anything, we scheduled a conversation after today’s game, with the elimination.

"Tomorrow morning, we’re going to have a talk. If something really changes, he has a contract until the end of next year, but we’ll leave that to tomorrow, we’ve just come out of an elimination.

"I don’t want to hide anything, omit anything. Let’s wait for tomorrow."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava