Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard tipped to join Premier League club in the summer - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly the frontrunner to take over the reins at Crystal Palace in the summer. With Roy Hodgson set to leave the club at the end of the season, Palace see the former Chelsea man as the perfect manager to help them progress.

According to The Telegraph, Lampard is one of three names that Crystal Palace have shortlisted to take over from Hodgson in the summer. The former Chelsea man joins former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Burnley's Sean Syche as potential candidates for the job.

The report does state that Lampard is currently the favorite. Crystal Palace seem fixated on bringing in the former England international after being impressed by his work for both Chelsea and Derby County.

The Chelsea legend was also rumored to be lined up to take over the England U-21 team. But Lampard is reportedly not interested and would rather make a return to club football in the summer.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January following a string of bad results for the Blues. The Englishman took Chelsea to the FA Cup final last season and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Although the season started strongly, the Blues faltered towards the end of last year, which ultimately led to them parting ways with Lampard.

Chelsea made the right decision to sack Lampard

Thomas Tuchel has completely changed Chelsea's fortunes since taking over in January

Although Chelsea's sacking of Lampard came as a shock at the time, the Blues have been proven right with their decision. They have had an incredible campaign under Thomas Tuchel since his appointment.

Under the German, Chelsea are currently 4th in the Premier League and in the finals of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League. Tuchel has brought more consistency and solidarity to the Blues' performances this season, having only lost thrice across all competitions since taking over the reigns.

Chelsea face Leicester City in the finals of the FA Cup at the weekend, in what will be a great chance to end the domestic season with silverware. The Blues will, however, take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the final of the Champions League in what could be a fairytale end to their season.

