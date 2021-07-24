Former Chelsea forward believes Roman Abramovich is preparing a massive bid for in-demand hitman - Reports

Former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino refuses to believe that Chelsea might not spend big this summer. The Blues won the Champions League in May this year and have been tipped by many to sign more players over the summer.

Their primary target has been Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Erling Haaland. The Norwegian hitman has scored 57 goals in 59 matches for Dortmund and has attracted interest from several big clubs in Europe. Chelsea are one of those big sides.

However, the summer seems to be rolling by for the Blues, who are yet to sign anyone in this window. Their bids for Erling Haaland have repeatedly been met with fierce resistance from Borussia Dortmund, who are unwilling to part ways with their prized asset.

Chelsea are making room before signing Haaland, feels Cascarino

With the Haaland transfer proving difficult to complete, some fans are beginning to wrap their heads around the fact that Chelsea might not break the bank this summer after all.

However, former Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has refused to accept that is the case. He believes Russian oligarch and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will definitely splash the cash this summer in the transfer market. Cascarino told talkSPORT:

"Chelsea have earned a lot of money in the last year or so, with the Champions League and selling Eden Hazard. I cannot believe they’re not going to break the bank and sign someone like [Erling] Haaland. They are going to do a really big transfer, in my opinion. It’s been so quiet, the storm is coming – because Roman has always done it, he’s always backed the club."

Chelsea have made Erling Haaland their primary target this summer

Cascarino believes Chelsea are currently making room in the squad by selling their fringe players before they jump all in for Haaland. He said:

"I would be absolutely gobsmacked if they go in with the squad they’ve got today, even though they are European champions. [Olivier] Giroud has gone, Tammy [Abraham] is rumored to be leaving as well, they’re making space. For them to do that, they are planning a mind-boggling transfer, and I think it will be Haaland. They’re going to offer big money for somebody and I suspect it would be him."

In essence, Cascarino's opinion does seem to follow a regular line of logic that multiple big clubs have used of late before signing a big player. Haaland is unlikely to come in for cheap and Chelsea will have to raise plenty of funds before going for the striker. Their alternate option would be to try to budge Dortmund as much as they can before deciding to splash the cash on the Norwegian striker.

