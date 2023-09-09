Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter linked with Europe League side after rejecting Lyon offer - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been linked with a move to Scottish Premier League side Rangers after turning down a move to Olympique Lyon. Potter has been out of management since being axed by the Blues midway through the 2022–23 season.

Lyon were linked with the former Brighton boss, but Potter turned down a move to the Ligue 1 side. He has now been eyed as a replacement for Michael Beale at SPL club Rangers following the team's 1-0 loss against Celtic.

Potter had a torrid stint at Chelsea, as he never managed to find his feet at the Stamford Bridge club after coming in to replace Thomas Tuchel. He won only 12 out of the 31 matches in charge of the Stamford Bridge club, lost eight, and drew 11.

However, he did a phenomenal job at Brighton, and despite Potter finding himself out of depth at the Blues, he could still be a great appointment for a team of a smaller stature, like Rangers.

Mauricio Pochettino urged to give Mykhaylo Mudryk a run in Chelsea's first team

Chelsea signed Mykhaylo Mudryk as one of the best prospects in European football during the January 2023 transfer window. The Ukrainian, however, hasn't been able to find his feet at Stamford Bridge. Despite playing 20 matches for the club, Mudryk is yet to score his first goal.

Danny Murphy, though, suggested that Mauricio Pochettino should give Mudryk a run of games in the starting XI, as he told the FIVE YouTube channel:

"When you look at Mudryk, they spent big money on him… His first game at Anfield you saw what he can do. The worst thing you can do when you’ve got a new player is delay his opportunity and make it bigger than it is. You’ve got to give new players a run."

Murphy added:

“Now, they need a left-winger to play instead of where Chilly (Chilwell) is playing because he’s a left-back. Give him five or six games! See.”

Mudryk has made three appearances across competitions this season and came on as a substitute in all of those games. Whether Pochettino decides to rely more on the marquee signing remains to be seen.