Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho agrees surprise move to join Turkish club: Reports

Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed a deal to manage Fenerbahce. The Portuguese manager is set to join for two years, just months after getting sacked by AS Roma.

As per a report by Gianluca di Marzio, Mourinho is set for a return to management this summer. The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager is set to move to Turkey for the first time in his career.

The Italian journalist has reported that Fenerbahce sporting director Mario Branco played a key role in beating Besiktas to Mourinho's signature.

Besiktas vice president Huseyin Yucel confirmed earlier in May that the club were in talks with Mourinho. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"We contacted Jose Mourinho a month ago and he welcomed our offer. We already resolved the economic details and will go to Italy next week so we can meet face to face. If we reach an agreement with Mourinho, then we will recommend he include Ricardo Quaresma in the staff."

However, Jose Mourinho is now set to manage Besiktas' rivals for the next two seasons. The manager will get to work with Edin Dzeko next season after missing out on working with the striker at AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho puts Saudi dreams on hold

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will be managing in Saudi Arabia soon. The Portuguese manager claimed he was convinced about working in the Middle East, but was unsure when he would move.

"I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]," he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there. Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting," Mourinho added.

Mourinho claimed that Al Hilal and Al-Ahli were interested in hiring him last summer. However, he rejected the move because he wanted to focus on AS Roma.