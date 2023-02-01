Former Chelsea star rejects chance to join Everton - Reports

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Everton from Fenerbahce. The Belgian forward has been playing in the Turkish Super Lig since joining Jorge Jesus' side from Stamford Bridge last summer for €3.5 million.

The Toffees have been in the market for a new center-forward signing amid their poor campaign. They are second bottom of the Premier League and are the lowest scorers with just 15.

However, Batshuayi, 29, has decided against joining Sean Dyche's side as he doubts the club's stability. The mood around Goodison Park is gloomy as the threat of relegation for the first time since 1951 becomes a real possibility.

The Belgian's snub is a blow for Everton, who are yet to make a deadline day signing and don't look like doing so. They sacked former manager Frank Lampard and appointed Dyche as his replacement. The English coach has not been given any signings since his arrival.

Batshuayi has been in fine form for Fenerbahce, scoring 15 goals in 22 games across competitions. He endured an underwhelming spell at Chelsea from 2016 until last year. He managed 25 goals in 77 appearances during his time in west London. He was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace, failing to become an established first-team player for the Blues.

Everton have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, and Demarai Gray as their attacking options. They saw Anthony Gordon join Newcastle United this month, while their former protagonist Richarlison headed to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Chelsea legend Lampard breaks silence on Everton sacking

Frank Lampard comments on his sacking.

Lampard's tenure in charge of the Toffees ended on January 23 amid their woeful start to the season. He did manage to keep the Merseyiders up in the 2021-22 campaign. However, his overall record of just 12 wins in 44 matches in charge is not an impressive one.

The former Chelsea manager and midfielder reacted to his dismissal from the Goodison Park club. He said on his Instagram account:

"Coming in to Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season."

He added:

"Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together. I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to myself, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history."

Lampard has managed three English football clubs: Chelsea, Everton and Derby County. It remains to be seen what his latest sacking does to his reputation as a top-flight coach.

