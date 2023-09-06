Former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham could play key role in Romelu Lukaku leaving Stamford Bridge permanently - Reports

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is reportedly interested in a return to the Premier League but it could be dependent on Romelu Lukaku leaving permanently.

According to Caught Offside, Abraham would be keen to return to the English top flight in 2024. The 25-year-old departed Stamford Bridge in 2021, joining Serie A side AS Roma for €41 million.

However, his potential return to the Premier League may rest on Lukaku securing a permanent move to Roma. The Belgian striker joined Jose Mourinho's side this summer on loan from Chelsea. I Giallorossi are set to evaluate potentially signing the 30-year-old permanently once his loan expires.

Abraham is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and isn't expected back in action until next year. He has impressed during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, bagging 36 goals and 12 assists in 107 games across competitions. He was part of the side that won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022.

Meanwhile, Lukaku has been given a new opportunity to bounce back from his Chelsea woes. His second spell with the Blues has been a nightmare amid a lack of form and issues behind the scenes. He managed just 15 goals and two assists in 44 games across competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

Lukaku cost the west Londoners €113 million when they resigned him from Inter Milan in 2021. He returned to the San Siro last season on loan and showed signs of his best with 14 goals and seven assists in 37 matches across competitions.

Abraham isn't mooted for a return to the Premier League with Chelsea though. It's claimed that West Ham United and his other former club Aston Villa have shown interest recently. He has three years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million.

Roma director Tiago Pinto reveals the role Jose Mourinho played in signing Chelsea's Lukaku

The duo have reunited in Serie a with AS Roma.

Mourinho has been reunited with Lukaku for the third time in his managerial career. The iconic Portuguese tactician previously coached the Belgium international at Chelsea and Manchester United.

The veteran striker has bagged 33 goals and 11 assists in 77 games under Mourinho for both Premier League giants. The pair have now reunited, looking to achieve success in Serie A together.

Roma director Tiago Pinto claims that a move for Lukaku earlier this summer was impossible. He claims that Mourinho was crucial in securing the Belgian's signature. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Lukaku deal was impossible for us in June and July. No way. Mourinho has been crucial to make it happen, it took four to five days to convince Lukaku… then our owners Frienkdin entered talks with Chelsea and literally unlocked the negotiation."

The Blues were eager to offload the Belgian given his tumultuous spell at the club. He fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel and is viewed in a negative light by fans as a result of this.