Former Chelsea star wants Manchester United move; agents make first move - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer. His agents are looking for a potential move for their client amidst uncertainty over his future at AS Roma.
Abraham is currently on contract with Roma until 2027. However, he spent the last season on loan at Milan, recording 10 goals and providing seven assists in 45 games across competitions.
The Rossoneri, though, signed Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord in January. Hence, they are unlikely to sign Abraham on a permanent basis as well. As per TBR Football, the striker's agents are working to get him a move this summer amid interest from numerous Premier League clubs.
Manchester United are one of the clubs that have been offered the opportunity to sign Abraham. He will also be interested in moving to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are looking to sign a striker this summer, amidst Rasmus Hojlund's poor form. Hence, they could look to sign Abraham.
The Englishman also has Premier League experience, having previously played for Chelsea. He came through the Blues' academy and made 80 senior appearances for them, registering 30 goals and 12 assists.
The likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Aston Villa, and Everton are also interested in signing Abraham this summer. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €15 million.
Striker snubs Manchester United to join Chelsea this summer: Reports
As per BBC (via Metro), Liam Delap is set to join Chelsea this summer. He also had interest from Manchester United and some other clubs, but he has decided to join the Blues.
Delap joined Ipswich Town last summer from Manchester City for a reported fee of £15 million. He scored 12 goals and provided two assists in 37 Premier League games this season, but couldn't help Ipswich avoid relegation. He is, however, set to return to the top-flight.
Following the Tractor Boys' relegation, a clause in Delap's contract meant he was available for £30 million this summer. Plenty of clubs were interested in him, but he joined Chelsea due to their UEFA Champions League qualification. The Blues beat Nottingham Forest on the final day to finish fourth in the league table.
Manchester United, meanwhile, finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur. Hence, they didn't qualify for the Champions League or any European competition for next season.