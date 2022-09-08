Former Liverpool midfielder set to take over at Brighton on temporary basis - Reports

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly set to become caretaker Brighton & Hove Albion boss after Graham Potter was appointed Chelsea manager.

According to The Telegraph, the 34-year-old midfielder will take up a temporary role, alongside U21 coach Andrew Crofts, for Saturday's (September 10) clash against Bournemouth.

The Seagulls have announced that Potter has left the club to succeed Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss after just over three seasons at the club. The South Coast club have also announced that five of Potter's staff will follow the Englishman to Stamford Bridge.

Lallana is set to step in to take charge of the South Coast derby this weekend, after playing thrice for the club this season. The playmaker joined Brighton from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2020 and has since played 59 times for the Seagulls.

The former England midfielder previously spent six seasons at Liverpool, where he scored 22 times in 178 appearances. Lallana's career has often been blighted by injuries. However, he was part of the Liverpool squad that delivered the club's first league title in thirty years in 2020, as well as the Champions League a year earlier.

Football Daily @footballdaily



reports that Adam Lallana has been linked as a replacement for Graham Potter 🗣 "He is the stand out name there." @skysportspaulg reports that Adam Lallana has been linked as a replacement for Graham Potter 🗣 "He is the stand out name there."@skysportspaulg reports that Adam Lallana has been linked as a replacement for Graham Potter https://t.co/KlVPWQH8CL

Former Liverpool star set to become Brighton caretaker boss following Graham Potter's departure

Potter led Brighton to their highest-ever league finish last season and has implemented an extremely attractive style of play.

Following his decision to join Chelsea, Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom told the club's official website:

“I am very disappointed that Graham will be leaving us. He has done exceptionally well over the past three-and-a-bit seasons, he is an exceptional head coach and an exceptional person. He will be hugely missed at our football club."

"He leaves an excellent legacy for his successor with the club in its highest-ever position, and on the back of leading us to our highest finish in the club’s history last season."

Speaking about Potter's backroom staff, he added:

“I would like to thank Graham, Billy, Bjorn, Bruno, Ben and Kyle for their work here, and wish them all the very best for the future. While our attention is now on appointing Graham’s successor as head coach our immediate focus, of course, is on Saturday’s game at Bournemouth and supporting Andrew Crofts as interim head coach.”

Brighton's deputy chairman Paul Barber addressed the departure of Potter and his staff and added:

“I am hugely disappointed to be losing our coaching team, particularly at this time, but I too would like to take this opportunity to thank Graham, Billy, Bjorn, Bruno, Ben and Kyle for their services and wish them well for the future. It has been a pleasure working with all of them.”

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝 Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach! 🤝

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar