Former Liverpool star considering the option of joining Aston Villa in the summer - Reports

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez is strongly considering joining Aston Villa this summer, according to reports.

The 35-year-old is set to leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires in June. He has scored 11 goals in 30 La Liga appearances this season and also helped Diego Simeone's side win the title in the previous campaign.

According to the Birmingham Mail, as per fichajes.net, the Uruguayan international would be tempted by a Premier League return due to his old teammate Steven Gerrard being in charge at Villa Park.

"Yeah definitely. I played with some top players you know, your Alonso's, your Mascherano's and Torres but Suarez was just different."



The pair played together at Liverpool for three and a half seasons. They came incredibly close to winning the title together in the 2013-14 campaign and ending the Reds' long streak of not winning a league championship, but fell agonizingly short.

Gerrard and Suarez formed a great friendship during their time together before the striker left for Barcelona.

Reports claim that Suarez has always admired English football, having emerged as one of the world's top strikers during his time at Anfield. He scored 82 goals in his 133 games for Liverpool.

Villa are in the market for a clinical forward, with current options Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins struggling in front of goal.

Although the Villans currently lie 15th in the table, their fans will be optimistic of Gerrard being able to bring Suarez to the club.

This is due to the fact that the former England midfielder was able to bring in another former teammate of his to Villa Park in Philippe Coutinho.

Gerrard names Suarez his greatest Liverpool teammate

Speaking to former England teammate Gary Neville on The Overlap, Gerrard was asked who was the greatest player he ever lined up with.

The 41-year-old didn't need long to think of a reply, answering almost immediately:

"Suarez was just different. You just felt, no matter who you were playing, he was going to win you the game. Every game. It didn't matter who it was.

"It was almost like he trained the way he played. I remember walking off one of the main sessions we did with Carra and me and Carra were like 'Oh my god, this fella has got bundles.' I remember Carra saying, 'I don't want to play against him every day in training.'

"He was that intense in training and could embarrass you with stuff I don't think he even knew he was doing. He was a ricochet merchant, he'd run over you, dominate you and bully you."

